Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,641 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 36,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Compugen by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $152.60 million, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Compugen had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

