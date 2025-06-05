Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.55 ($5.60) and traded as low as GBX 385.38 ($5.22). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.29), with a volume of 167,278 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.49) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Conduit Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £785.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.55.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485 ($270,341.51). Also, insider Neil David Eckert bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 369 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £6,088.50 ($8,251.12). Insiders purchased 163,916 shares of company stock worth $56,657,424 over the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

