Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 20.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 272.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

