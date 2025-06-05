Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,990.72 ($67.63) and traded as high as GBX 5,370 ($72.77). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,330 ($72.23), with a volume of 101,931 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($72.77) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,990.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.71) EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($67.91), for a total value of £350,770 ($475,362.52). 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

