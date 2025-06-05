Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $244,940.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,192.20. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.