CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $410.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.40. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.