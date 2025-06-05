CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $475.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $420.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.40. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total transaction of $3,028,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 755,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,152,327.28. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

