CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.16. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 41,277 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of C$82.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.78.
CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services.
