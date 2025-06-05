DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $415.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.08, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total value of $3,028,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 755,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,152,327.28. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

