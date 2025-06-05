DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $226.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.69.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 703.31, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $117.69 and a 52-week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $341,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,318.10. This trade represents a 13.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,104 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

