Defense Stocks To Watch Now – June 2nd

Boeing, GE Aerospace, Citigroup, BigBear.ai, and Lockheed Martin are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and service military and defense-related equipment and technologies—everything from fighter jets and naval vessels to cybersecurity systems and munitions. Because these firms depend largely on government contracts and defense budgets, their revenues tend to remain steadier than the broader market, making defense stocks a defensive play during economic downturns or periods of geopolitical tension. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.43. 3,303,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,212,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $212.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.69.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.40. 1,705,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.78.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. 3,299,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,524,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,454,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,314,056. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $474.69. The stock had a trading volume of 472,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,604. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

