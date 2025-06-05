Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,667 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 919.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.07.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa E. Storey sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $33,497.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,214.27. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,333.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,439,588 shares in the company, valued at $54,667,859.40. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,570 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

