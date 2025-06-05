Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

