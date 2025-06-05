Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.19.

DG opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

