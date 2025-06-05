Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,917 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,197,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

