Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives Sector Weight Rating from KeyCorp

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

Shares of DG stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

