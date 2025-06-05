Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DG stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

