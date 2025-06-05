eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in eGain were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in eGain by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 million. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 14th.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

