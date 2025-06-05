Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 2nd

Tesla, Lucid Group, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or supply components and services for electric vehicles, including batteries, charging infrastructure, and related technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for zero-emission transportation. Performance of EV stocks is often driven by factors such as technological advancements, government incentives, and shifts in consumer adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.18. 52,284,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,978,429. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.84, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.15. 125,972,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,054,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,571,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,219,616. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Featured Stories