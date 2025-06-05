Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.48 and traded as high as C$32.54. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$32.47, with a volume of 648,791 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.38.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.0%

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of C$9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler bought 4,300 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.58 per share, with a total value of C$135,781.10. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$314,777.10. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

