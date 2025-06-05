EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of EnerSys worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in EnerSys by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in EnerSys by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EnerSys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

