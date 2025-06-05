EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in EnerSys by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in EnerSys by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other news, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EnerSys

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.45 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.