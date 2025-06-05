Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENFN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

ENFN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 271.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

