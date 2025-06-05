Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

