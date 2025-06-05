Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total value of $16,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,342,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,354,802.98. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $16,258,000.00.

CVNA stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $347.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.20.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Carvana by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Carvana by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 529,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,728,000 after purchasing an additional 114,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

