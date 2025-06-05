Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

