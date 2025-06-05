Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 44,113 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average is $224.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

