FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,187 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.20% of FinVolution Group worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,250,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,162,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,616,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 86,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 379,025 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FINV stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.36%.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

FinVolution Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

See Also

