First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 393,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 97,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FHB opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

