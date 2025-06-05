First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $2,419,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 497,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,442,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:AG opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $241.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

