First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SKYY opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.