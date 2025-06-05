First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $143.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $123.62.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.