Fitness Stocks To Follow Today – June 3rd

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, and PDD are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the health and wellness sector—such as gym chains, exercise-equipment manufacturers and digital workout platforms. Buying these equities lets investors gain exposure to trends in fitness, consumer spending on wellness and innovation in exercise technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.34. 31,253,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,094,600. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $11.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,947. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $98.37. 6,326,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,075,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67.

