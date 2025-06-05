Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.40 and traded as high as C$9.40. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$9.22, with a volume of 1,186,675 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FVI. CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

