Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 39,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

In related news, CEO Neal Lux bought 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $161,126.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,212.50. This trade represents a 4.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

