Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $54.02 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

