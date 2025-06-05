Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $186.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

