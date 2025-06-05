GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $233.51 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,064,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,506,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

