Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GOGL opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.48 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 23.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

