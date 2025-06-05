Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Gravity worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $88.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.32.

About Gravity

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $93.23 million during the quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

