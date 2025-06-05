Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 44,786 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $156,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

