Griffith & Werner Inc. Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

