Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPR Partners LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,833,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,185,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after buying an additional 272,285 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,128,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ GO opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $274,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,740. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $87,935.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,706.68. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,906 shares of company stock valued at $131,197 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GO

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.