Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.69.

GWRE opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 703.31, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average of $194.70. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $117.69 and a 52 week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,762,865.20. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,504,565.30. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,671 shares of company stock worth $5,471,104. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

