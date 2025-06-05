H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,576.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 855,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after buying an additional 823,510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 469,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

