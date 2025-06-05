HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Bank of America

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. HealthEquity has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $116.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

