Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.7098 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

