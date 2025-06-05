HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $599.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $589.85 and a 200-day moving average of $668.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6,661.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.61.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

