HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HUYA were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 508,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 225,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 164,112 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 295,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.81. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

HUYA Announces Dividend

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,042.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America cut shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

