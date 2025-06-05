IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IDEX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,500,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $181.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.90. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

